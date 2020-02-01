Georgia Gwinnett College's tennis teams begin the 2020 spring season with questions.
Not about the rosters. Those remain stacked with talent.
But the majority of collegiate tennis has moved to a new scoring system. Only NCAA Division III held on to the old nine-point format.
“That's freaking massive — for the strategy and for anyone who wants to come out to watch,” said GGC head coach Chase Hodges, who has led the program to a collective 11 NAIA titles over the last six years. “It totally changes everything.
“You still go out and start with your three doubles matches, however, at the culmination of those matches, it only counts as one point to ward your final score, not three. It, in essence, puts a lot more emphasis on singles.”
The Grizzlies have long dominated doubles and often went into singles matches needing just two more points.
“If I'm up 3-0, the drama of the match is pretty much decided,” Hodges said. “It's over. Which I actually liked.
“Now we could win all three and it's a 1-0 match, long from over. It's definitely more pressure-packed. It's going to promote more upsets, potentially.”
Within that, they've gone to no-ad scoring.
“If you hit deuce, the next point wins,” Hodges said. “Which really puts it in a cutthroat environment. And the doubles matches, it used to be a pro set, first to eight. They're only a set.
“So it's first to six, no-ad scoring. It is more entertaining to watch for a fan. It's going to be very fast-paced. Every point is huge.”
The time it takes for a dual match should drop from upward of six hours to 2 ½, making it far more fan friendly. Which is good for area tennis fans.
“For me, it's definitely more stressful,” Hodges said with a chuckle. “If you're a little lackadaisical or it takes you a little while to get going, you're done. You don't really have the time in one set of doubles, no-ad. The doubles point will be done in half an hour.
“It'll be interesting to see how things go. We'll make sure we're prepared. We'll be ready.”
The six-time defending champion men host 17 matches and two tournaments during the 2020 season. They come in riding a historic 109-match winning streak and were scheduled to start with one of the top 10 teams in Division II, Lander University, on Friday. It was postponed due to weather. Now the No. 1 ranked Grizzlies open at home Wednesday with a doubleheader against Belmont Abbey and then meet Division I's The Citadel next Saturday.
“We've got 10 guys eligible and they're all going to play a part,” Hodges said. “They're all in. La familia. They're playing for each other.”
The team returns first NAIA All-America team players senior Federico Herrera Duran, junior Federico Bonacia and sophomore Jose Dugo. Duran was ranked No. 1 in the nation before suffering injuries last season.
“He's a guy who I feel could be a huge performer for us anywhere in the lineup,” Hodges said. “It's his senior year and he's very amped to have a good season. He's definitely wanting to finish on the right note. I could tell just from the first week of practice, he's going to have a good season.”
Dugo comes into the spring as the NAIA’s No. 1 singles player after winning the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Oracle Cup and South Regional singles titles last fall. Last spring, Dugo was playing No. 4 singles for the deep Grizzlies.
“But just because he's ranked No. 1 in the nation, does that mean he'll play No. 1 for us? No,” Hodges said. “He's going to have to earn that position. His quality of work was based on the fall. He did a heck of a job and we're extremely proud of what he's done in representing our program. He's a classy guy and very well-liked. But he know, in the team function, he's going to have to earn that spot. He definitely wants to be that guy.”
Bonacia won a team-high 46 matches in 2019, including a 24-3 mark in doubles action. He won 22 of his 23 singles matches during his first collegiate season.
Bonacia and junior Valentino Caratini combined to earn the NAIA’s No. 2 doubles ranking this fall. They reached the final of the ITA Oracle Cup. Bonacia also is ranked No. 5 in singles action heading into play this spring.
Senior Mika Kosonen is ranked No. 19 nationally in singles after having a 21-1 record in dual matches. Nineteen of his victories came across the No. 5 and No. 6 courts last season. The other two seniors on the team, Gregor Hutterer and Sergio Valinotti, have played a role in GGC's dynastic success.
Rounding out roster are sophomore Daniel Czepielewski and freshmen Max Bertimon and Alex Gurmendi. Bertimon arrived in January from France
“He's definitely going to make an immediate impact for us,” Hodges said.
The women's team is a tight-knit, talented group as well. They've won four straight NAIA title and five in the last six years. They also are No. 1 in the preseason polls.
“I feel good,” Hodges said. “We have seven players, which most coaches if you told them that, wouldn't be feeling good. If we stay healthy, this could be a very special team.
“On the women's side, we've never had three players ranked in the top four. We're not at the No. 1 spot in singles at the moment, but we've got the No. 2, 3 and 4. From a team standpoint, if you give me three of the top four, I'll take that every day of the week.”
Junior Maria Genovese is No. 2 after making a big splash last fall by reaching the final match of the ITA Oracle Cup.
No. 2 Teresa Koplova and No. 3 Madeline Bosnjak also made it to the Oracle Cup semifinals in Rome.
Bosnjak is a two-time first NAIA All-America team selection who has been the most outstanding player of the past two national championship tournaments. Koplova won 15 of her 16 singles matches during her freshman campaign.
Senior Emerald Able earned first NAIA All-America team accolades the last two springs, after being an honorable mention selection in 2017. Classmate Debora Scurt has been a valuable doubles player on three straight NAIA national championship teams.
Freshmen Selina Pichler and Yelyzaveta Velykorodna also will compete for playing time on the court for the Grizzlies this season. Velykorodna has a No. 13 singles national ranking after her first collegiate competition last fall.
“We may not have big numbers, but every single player on our women's side is extremely high level,” Hodges said. “There's no weakness in our lineup.”
The women's opener against Lander was postponed. Their first match is now Feb. 9 against West Florida at Valdosta State. The home opener at the GGC Tennis Facility is set for Feb. 12 against Division III Emory University.
