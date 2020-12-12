ND4_1379.jpg

Collins Hill's Spenser Anderson (26) runs behind a block against Parkview during their Elite Eight round GHSA AAAAAAA playoff game Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at the Collins Hill High School in Suwanee. (Photo: Will Fagan)

Semifinal matchups in the state high school football playoffs in classifications with remaining Gwinnett teams:

Class AAAAAAA

Grayson at Norcross

Lowndes at Collins Hill

Class AAAAAA

Valdosta at Buford

Westlake at Lee County

Class AAA

Oconee County at GAC

Crisp County at Pierce County

Class A Private

Prince Avenue at Wesleyan

Calvary Day at Trinity Christian

