Semifinal matchups in the state high school football playoffs in classifications with remaining Gwinnett teams:
Class AAAAAAA
Grayson at Norcross
Lowndes at Collins Hill
Class AAAAAA
Valdosta at Buford
Westlake at Lee County
Class AAA
Oconee County at GAC
Crisp County at Pierce County
Class A Private
Prince Avenue at Wesleyan
Calvary Day at Trinity Christian
