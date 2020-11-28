Second-round matchups for Gwinnett teams in the state high school football playoffs:
Class AAAAAAA
Archer at Milton
Denmark at Collins Hill
Harrison at Grayson
North Gwinnett at West Forsyth
Parkview at East Coweta
Roswell at Norcross
Class AAAAAA
Cambridge at Buford
Dacula at Allatoona
Class AAA
North Hall at GAC
Class A Private
North Cobb Christian at Wesleyan
