Class AAAAAAA

Alpharetta at Collins Hill

Brookwood at Colquitt County

Camden County at Parkview

Cherokee at North Gwinnett

Discovery at Denmark

Gainesville at Archer

Meadowcreek at West Forsyth

Mill Creek at Roswell

Peachtree Ridge at Milton

South Forsyth at Norcross

Tift County at Grayson

Class AAAAAA

Alexander at Dacula

Douglas County at Buford

Class AAA

Stephens County at GAC

Class A Private

Athens Christian at Wesleyan

Hebron Christian at Prince Avenue Christian

