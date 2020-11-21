Class AAAAAAA
Alpharetta at Collins Hill
Brookwood at Colquitt County
Camden County at Parkview
Cherokee at North Gwinnett
Discovery at Denmark
Gainesville at Archer
Meadowcreek at West Forsyth
Mill Creek at Roswell
Peachtree Ridge at Milton
South Forsyth at Norcross
Tift County at Grayson
Class AAAAAA
Alexander at Dacula
Douglas County at Buford
Class AAA
Stephens County at GAC
Class A Private
Athens Christian at Wesleyan
Hebron Christian at Prince Avenue Christian
