The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday its annual football media days will take place July 13-16, returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center.

Atlanta also hosted the event, which had been a fixture in Hoover, Ala., in 2018.

A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July. 

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again be on site to bring the four-day event to a national audience.

Names below are listed alphabetically by school and not an indicator of actual order of appearance. Daily rotations and times will be determined and released at a later date.

2020 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 13

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt – Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Tennessee – Jeremy Pruitt 

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn – Gus Malzahn

South Carolina – Will Muschamp

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

