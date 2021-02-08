Eight Gwinnett high school football teams are involved in the 2021 Corky Kell Classic, the 30th year of the annual showcase.
The matchups have been set for the four-day event, which concludes with five games Saturday, Aug. 21 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The return to MBS is exciting for event organizers after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 games to be scattered to single games in high school stadiums.
All 11 games over four days will be televised by CBS/Peachtree TV.
“That’s a big deal (to play at MBS),” Corky Kell executive director Dave Hunter said. “That’s where the kids, those Saturday teams, everybody wants to play there. It’s kind of like when we first played in the Georgia Dome when the kids could say they got to play where they played the Super Bowl. These kids can say the same thing. You always want to play in a venue that’s big-time like that one is.”
Three of the five Saturday games involve Gwinnett teams, including two head-to-head matchups with local teams — Mill Creek and Parkview play for the first time at 11:45 a.m. and Brookwood vs. Collins Hill face off in an 8:45 nightcap that features two of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Brookwood’s Dylan Lonergan and Collins Hill’s Sam Horn. It will be the first time Collins Hill and Parkview have played at MBS.
In between, North Gwinnett takes on Hoover (Ala.), the first out-of-state program in the Corky Kell, at 5:45 p.m. The other MBS games are Kell-McEachern at 9 a.m. and Lowndes-Walton at 2:45 p.m.
“There are some great matchups,” Hunter said.
Dacula hosts a pair of games Thursday, Aug. 19, including the Falcons’ 8:30 p.m. game against Tucker. It follows a 5:30 p.m. game between Archer and Westlake.
On Friday, Aug. 20, games are planned for two sites — Johns Creek at Gainesville at 5:30 p.m. and Buford at North Cobb at 8:30 p.m.
The first two Corky Kell games Wednesday, Aug. 18 are at West Forsyth. Cherokee faces Mays in the opener before host West Forsyth plays Carver-Atlanta.
