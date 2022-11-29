2022-11-29-Taylor Trebotte-1121.jpg

DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators had their home win streak snapped at six games after a 5-1 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.

Savannah (8-3-3-0) scored two goals in the first 89 seconds of the game and never relinquished the lead to Gwinnett (9-5-1-0)

