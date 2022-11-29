DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators had their home win streak snapped at six games after a 5-1 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena.
Savannah (8-3-3-0) scored two goals in the first 89 seconds of the game and never relinquished the lead to Gwinnett (9-5-1-0)
Savannah came roaring out of the gate with two goals in the first 1:29 of the game. Lynden McCallum (0:47) and Daniel D'Amato (1:29) both lit the lamp early for the Ghost Pirates to give the visitors a quick 2-0 lead.
D'Amato picked up his second of the night later in the first period when he picked up his own rebound, skated around the Atlanta net, and fired the puck into the top left corner of the net (13:49).
Trailing 3-0 at the start of the second, Atlanta showed some life with some offense from the blue line. Defenseman Zach Yoder netted his first professional goal on a shot from the high slot to make it 3-1 (1:49). Yoder's last tally came as a senior in college at Ferris State University during the 2019-20 season.
Spencer Dorowicz extended Savannah's lead once again late in the second period after the Ghost Pirates broke up a play at center ice and capitalized on a 2-on-1 (15:10).
Brent Pederson tabbed the Ghost Pirates' fifth goal of the night on the power play late in the third (13:34).
The Gladiators play again Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.
