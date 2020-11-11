A fourth Southeastern Conference football game scheduled for this weekend has been called off.
The Saturday, Nov. 14 Georgia at Missouri football game has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Because Missouri has a game tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12, the opportunity to reschedule the Georgia at Missouri game will need to be evaluated. The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule may include Dec. 19 as a playing date.
Auburn-Mississippi State, Alabama-LSU and Tennessee-Texas A&M already were postponed by COVID-19 earlier this week.
