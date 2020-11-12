Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)
Coach: Franklin Pridgen
Record: 6-2, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Providence Christian 49-8
Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears (5-A Private)
Coach: Todd Winter
Record: 4-4, 2-0 region
Last week: Forfeit win over Mount Vernon
The Region 5-A Private lead is at stake in a rare Saturday game between Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’, who are both 2-0 and tied for first in the region. The Golden Bears picked up a win by forfeit over fellow region leader Mount Vernon last week.
Wesleyan has rebounded from back-to-back losses to Athens area powers Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy for back-to-back wins in region play over Hebron Christian and Providence Christian. Its next opponent is a familiar one — Holy Innocents’ and Wesleyan have played yearly since 2006 either in region or non-region play. The Golden Bears’ win over Wesleyan last year snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.
Wesleyan got a major boost on both sides of the ball from Wyatt Hodges in last week’s win over Providence. He had eight catches for 197 yards on offense, in addition to five tackles and an interception on defense. J.D. Chipman added seven rushes for 32 yards, two catches for 28 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Van Wie had four tackles and a pass breakup on defense.
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Holy Innocents’ won 31-0 last year
Location: Riverwood High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.