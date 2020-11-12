Providence Storm vs. Wesleyan Wolves
Wesleyan's Andrew Van Wie (2) runs for yardage against Providence defenders.

 Jim Blackburn

Wesleyan Wolves (5-A Private)

Coach: Franklin Pridgen

Record: 6-2, 2-0 region

Last week: Beat Providence Christian 49-8

Holy Innocents’ Golden Bears (5-A Private)

Coach: Todd Winter

Record: 4-4, 2-0 region

Last week: Forfeit win over Mount Vernon

The Region 5-A Private lead is at stake in a rare Saturday game between Wesleyan and Holy Innocents’, who are both 2-0 and tied for first in the region. The Golden Bears picked up a win by forfeit over fellow region leader Mount Vernon last week.

Wesleyan has rebounded from back-to-back losses to Athens area powers Prince Avenue Christian and Athens Academy for back-to-back wins in region play over Hebron Christian and Providence Christian. Its next opponent is a familiar one — Holy Innocents’ and Wesleyan have played yearly since 2006 either in region or non-region play. The Golden Bears’ win over Wesleyan last year snapped a five-game losing streak in the series.

Wesleyan got a major boost on both sides of the ball from Wyatt Hodges in last week’s win over Providence. He had eight catches for 197 yards on offense, in addition to five tackles and an interception on defense. J.D. Chipman added seven rushes for 32 yards, two catches for 28 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Van Wie had four tackles and a pass breakup on defense.

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Holy Innocents’ won 31-0 last year

Location: Riverwood High School

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

