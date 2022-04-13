urgent Sarah Sirdah scores twice in Peachtree Ridge girls' first-round win over Forsyth Central From Staff Reports Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes and action from today’s game played at Peachtree Ridge.(Photo: Craig Cappy) Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge opened the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Forsyth Central on Tuesday.Sarah Sirdah scored two goals to lead the eighth-ranked Lions (16-3), and Isabella Gonzalez scored one. Peachtree Ridge now faces the winner of Wednesday’s Grayson-Campbell matchup in next week’s second round. Recommended for you +37 PHOTOS: Georgia coach Kirby Smart headlines Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame event Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart headlined the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame's Celebration of Champions on April 12, 2022. 