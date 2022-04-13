xDSC_1216.jpg
Scenes and action from today’s game played at Peachtree Ridge.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge opened the Class AAAAAAA girls soccer playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Forsyth Central on Tuesday.

Sarah Sirdah scored two goals to lead the eighth-ranked Lions (16-3), and Isabella Gonzalez scored one.

Peachtree Ridge now faces the winner of Wednesday’s Grayson-Campbell matchup in next week’s second round.

