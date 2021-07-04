ATLANTA — As the 52nd Peachtree Road Race returned a July Fourth tradition to the streets of Atlanta, 38-year-old Sara Hall and 36-year-old Sam Chelanga led the celebration with their first-ever victories.
Hall broke the tape in 31 minutes, 41 seconds, the third-fastest 10K time by an American woman in Peachtree history, with Chelanga winning the men's division in 28:45.
In the 40th running of the Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division, Daniel Romanchuk won in 19:04.9, becoming the first man to win four straight since George Murray from 1982-1985. Tatyana McFadden, already the winningest elite athlete in Peachtree history, won the women's wheelchair division for the eighth time, in 24:07.52.
For Hall and Chelanga, their victories also brought each the national title in the USATF 10K Championships, which was hosted in Atlanta for the fifth time since 2013. The winners in all four divisions took home a first-place prize of $7,500.
“I’m glad that I could pull off the win today. This is a race where I always run well and one I really enjoy,” said Hall, who was making her fourth appearance at the Peachtree.
After finishing sixth at 10,000 meters in the punishing heat of the U.S. Olympic Trials a week earlier, Hall said she appreciated the mild temperatures — 68 degrees with humidity of 72 percent at 6:30 a.m.
With about 3K to go, Emily Durgin, 27, and Hall pulled away from Annie Frisbie, with Durgin — in her Peachtree debut — pushing the pace. After attempting a few surges, Hall finally broke free with about 400 meters to go. Durgin, who finished ninth at 10,000 meters in the Trials, was runner-up in 31:50, with Frisbie third in 32:06.
Behind them, Chelanga broke the men’s race open with about a kilometer to go, shattering a large pack. Behind him were a hard-charging Fred Huxham, a previously unheralded runner out of the University of Washington, and Clayton Young, the 2021 USATF 15K champion. They would finish second and third in 28:46 and 28:49, respectively.
Top Georgians were Cameron Bensley, 22, of Powder Springs in 32:20 and Nyah Hernandez, 19, of Canton in 37:30. The oldest finisher was longtime Atlanta Track Club stalwart Betty Lindberg, 96, who crossed the line in 2:18:29.
Bill Thorn, 90, participated in the Virtual Peachtree and finished in about 3 hours and 50 minutes, extending his streak as the only person to compete every race.
Chelanga called his win “awesome,” and the same could be said for the weekend itself, with a socially distanced Peachtree taking place over two days for the first time in its 52 years.
The return of the in-person Peachtree “means we have turned the corner in this pandemic,” said Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who once again participated in the race after serving as official starter.
“This is so exciting and so invigorating," Lance Bottoms said. "There are so many people out. It feels like life used to feel, so I’m very grateful to everyone who got vaccinated.”
Rich Kenah, executive director of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree Road Race, likened the feeling to that of the iconic photo of the Original 110 at the starting line of the first Peachtree back in 1970 — a photo he called the organization’s North Star.
“When we completed the 50th Running of the Peachtree, we planned to embark on our ‘next 110,’" said Kenah. “I can’t think of a better return to an in-person Peachtree than this weekend. We will hopefully look back on this day 50 years from now the way we look back at the Original 110 in the lore of the race and say, ‘remember that year of the two-day Peachtree?’ From the weather to the city support to the volunteers doing twice as much work to keep the Peachtree tradition alive — in an Olympic year this event deserves Olympic gold.”
