After a successful run as a Grayson assistant coach, Santavious Bryant is back as the Rams’ new head football coach.
Bryant, 28, was approved by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday night, returning to Grayson after spending the 2022 season as defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach for Class AAAAAA state runner-up Gainesville. He was previously defensive backs coach at Grayson from the 2019 to the 2021 seasons, including the 2020 state championship season under former Grayson head coach Adam Carter, who resigned recently to become head coach at Lowndes.
“We are excited to announce Santavious Bryant as our head football coach at Grayson High School,” Grayson athletic director Brian DeBerry said. “We welcome Coach Bryant, wife Lashawna, son Santavious Jr. and daughter Saylor Breeze back to Grayson High School. During Coach Bryant’s tenure as an assistant, he showed tremendous leadership, knowledge and poise on and off the field with our student-athletes. I look forward to working with Coach Bryant as he leads our football program at a championship level.”
Bryant enjoyed considerable success in his previous stint at Grayson, which also reached the 2019 state quarterfinals and the 2021 state semifinals during his time as defensive backs coach. His secondary produced 46 interceptions over that three-year span and featured standouts like Jayvian Allen (Tennessee Tech recruit), Mu Mu Bin-Wahad (West Virginia), Marquis Groves-Killebrew (Louisville) and A.J. Lopez (Harvard).
“Grayson’s a great place,” Bryant said. “Being able to have the opportunity to come back was huge for me and my family. Obviously, they have had great coaches before me — Mickey Conn, I coached under Adam Carter, last year I coached with (former Grayson head coach) Christian Hunnicutt and knowing of Coach (Jeff) Herron, I know those coaches laid the foundation of this place. So it’s great to come back and be a part of it again.”
Bryant returns to Grayson with the head start of being familiar with the school, the community and the players.
“I was working with (the players) before for three years, so pretty much every class except for this freshman class played when I was here before,” Bryant said.
Bryant played college football at Shorter University and got his start in coaching at his alma mater, Wheeler in Cobb County, where was outside linebackers coach in 2017 and defensive backs coach in 2018. His tenure at Grayson followed and then he said he learned a lot this past season at Gainesville under its new head coach, Josh Niblett.
Becoming a head coach at 28 isn’t something Bryant expected, but he is excited for the opportunity at one of the state’s most successful programs.
“The biggest thing I bring to the table is my relationship building with the kids, with the community and being able to get everybody involved and let everybody play the role they need to play,” Bryant said. “Being a familiar face around here, it’s a deal where I can come back and already have a jump start on the relationship-building piece, where a lot of people it can take time (as a new coach). I think a lot of the kids really enjoy playing for me and I think the parents enjoy my coaching style — I get the most out of them but I also want to be the guy they can go to off the field. … I want to thank everybody that’s been a part of the journey to get to this point. Coach Mike Collins, who gave me my first job, and every head coach I’ve worked for that has helped me grow along the way. I thank my family for being with me every step of the way and I thank God for blessing me with this opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.