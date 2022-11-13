DULUTH — Sanghoon Shin burst out of the penalty box and scored with 19.9 seconds left in overtime Sunday, defeating the Savannah Ghost Pirates 4-3 at Gas South Arena.
Eric Neiley scored two goals for Atlanta in the win while Derek Topatigh picked up three assists.
Shin’s winner, after he was sent to the box for tripping, capped a Gladiators comeback.
Atlanta led 2-0 on Neiley’s 80th goal as a Gladiator just 3:54 into the game and Gabe Guertler’s third goal of the season with eight seconds left in the first period.
On a Topatigh shot from the right circle, Neiley tipped the puck into the net and surpassed Brad Schell for third in all-time in franchise goals.
Guertler created his own opportunity, winning a race to the puck in the Savannah zone. After forcing a turnover, Reece Vitelli returned the puck to Guertler, who dangled around Ghost Pirates goaltender Isaiah Seville and scored on the backhand for a 2-0 lead.
After an extended first period intermission in which the Gladiators celebrated longtime captain Derek Nesbitt's number retirement, the Ghost Pirates surged to a 3-2 lead.
“Our turnovers are so sloppy,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “I just told them, if you don’t have my trust, you aren’t getting more ice time. It’s a group that if they play hard, together, and are smart, that’s how you win.
“Savannah is a good team. We’re a good team. It was a big win.”
The Ghost Pirates have lost four of five after starting the season 4-0, which included a 4-1 win over Atlanta (5-3-0-0)
Neiley bagged his second goal of the game with Atlanta shorthanded in the middle of the second to pull the Glads level at 3-3 (5:15). After neither team could gain a step throughout the rest of the third, the game reached overtime for the first time in Atlanta's season.
Both clubs traded chances in the third period, but it was Atlanta's Shin who sent the home crowd into a frenzy late into overtime. Topatigh brought the puck into the offensive zone and hit a streaking Shin in front of the Savannah net for the game-winner (6:40).
Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks finished with 44 saves on 47 shots, while Savannah's Seville stopped 44 of 48.
The Gladiators play next against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday in Estero, Fla.
