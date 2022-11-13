©Dale Zanine 2022_11_09 00042.jpg

Atlanta Gladiators November 13, 2022 Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

DULUTH — Sanghoon Shin burst out of the penalty box and scored with 19.9 seconds left in overtime Sunday, defeating the Savannah Ghost Pirates 4-3 at Gas South Arena.

Eric Neiley scored two goals for Atlanta in the win while Derek Topatigh picked up three assists.

Recommended for you