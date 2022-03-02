NORFOLK, Va. — The Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 at Norfolk Scope on Wednesday night.
Sanghoon Shin extended his goal streak to six games with a second-period tally, as the Gladiators (31-17-3-1) scored three straight goals in the middle frame to claim victory.
Norfolk (17-28-2-2) found the net early in the first period after Alex Tonge cashed in on a power-play opportunity (0:48).
The Admirals took a 2-0 lead midway through the first when Nick Schaus scored off a wrister through heavy traffic (9:02).
Atlanta found the back of the net early in the second period to make it 2-1 after Xavier Bernard skated down the length of the ice and fired a wrister past Norfolk goaltender Dylan Wells (1:07).
The Glads leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the second period when Gabe Guertler sent a pass through the high slot to Sanghoon Shin who blasted a one-timer past Wells (12:56). The goal brought Shin’s goal streak to six games and extended his point streak to 10 consecutive contests.
Late in the second period, the Gladiators took a 3-2 lead after Zach Yoder delivered a beautiful pass through a set of legs across the low slot to Kameron Kielly who found the back of the net (16:29).
The Gladiators outshot the Admirals 45-19 in the contest and Atlanta goaltender Chis Nell stopped 17 of 19 shots in his direction.
The Gladiators take the ice again Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Norfolk Admirals at Norfolk Scope.
