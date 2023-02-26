DULUTH — Sanghoon Shin scored twice and set up another goal as the Atlanta Gladiators defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 6-4 Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena.
Altanta (27-21-5-1) opened the scoring for the third time this weekend as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead (4:16). Noah Laaouan blasted a slapshot from the point and Mike Pelech tipped it in for his 10th goal of the season.
Fort Wayne (25-20-4-2) tied the contest just before the midway point of the first period making it 1-1 (9:18). Billy Constantinou renewed the Gladiators' lead just moments later as his goal made it 2-1 (11:31). Constantinou picked up a loose puck, spun around in the offensive zone and wristed it home for his first marker.
The Komets tied the game, making it 2-2 just seconds into the middle frame (:35). Fort Wayne pulled ahead 3-2 just before the five-minute mark of the second period (4:18).
Dylan Carabia tied the game for Atlanta at 3-3 late in the second period (16:07). Carabia crashed the Komets net and sent a backhand shot on goal that went in for his second tally of the season.
Laaouan gave the Gladiators their third lead of the night as Atlanta went up 4-3 (3:34). With a flurry of activity in the Fort Wayne zone, Laaouan jumped on a loose puck and fired it home for his seventh goal of the season.
Just over a minute later, Atlanta struck for its third unanswered goal to go ahead 5-3 (5:07). Shin drove the Komets net and sent the puck home from behind the goal line for his 16th goal of the year.
Fort Wayne pulled within one goal just before the midway point of the third period, making it 5-4 (8:29). Fort Wayne pulled its goalie with a minute remaining in the third period, but the Gladiators made them pay. Shin cleared the puck out of his defensive zone and sent it into the empty net to seal a 6-4 win with his second of the game, and 17th goal of the season (19:08).
David Tendeck made 43 saves in the victory for Atlanta, including a game-saving highlight reel save in the final minute. Ryan Fanti turned aside 26 shots in the loss for Fort Wayne.
