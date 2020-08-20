The San Francisco Giants called up Joey Bart on Thursday, making him the first Buford High player to reach the majors.
Bart, 23, joins the Giants for the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park. He is San Francisco’s top prospect after club selected him No. 2 overall out of Georgia Tech in the 2018 MLB Draft. He also is the No. 15 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com.
Without minor league baseball this season, the catcher had been training at the Giants’ alternate facility in Sacramento.
Bart hit .316 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 22 games last year for Double-A Richmond after being called up from High-A San Jose, where he hit .265 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs.
