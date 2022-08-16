Jul 28, 2022; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche (50) during training camp at the SAP Performance Facility near Levi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (92) celebrates with fans after beating the Arizona Cardinals 38-30. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Seahawks Vs Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, a former Grayson star.
A highly-touted college player at Ole Miss and a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, Nkemdiche has only played 38 career games (six starts) in the NFL due to a mixture of injuries, waivers and a suspension. He spent just three seasons with Arizona before being waived with a failed physical designation before the 2019 season.
Nkemdiche played two games for the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and nine games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He has just 4.5 career sacks, two forced fumbles and 59 tackles.
