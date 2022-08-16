The San Francisco 49ers released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, a former Grayson star.

A highly-touted college player at Ole Miss and a first-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, Nkemdiche has only played 38 career games (six starts) in the NFL due to a mixture of injuries, waivers and a suspension. He spent just three seasons with Arizona before being waived with a failed physical designation before the 2019 season.

