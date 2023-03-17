HAMPTON — Last week, Sammy Smith won his first NASCAR Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway and Saturday, the 18-year-old will start from the pole in the Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Qualifying was rained out Friday afternoon for both the Xfinity and Truck Series races. The starting grid was set according to various performance metrics, including the driver’s final race finish, owner’s final race position, owner’s points position and a fastest lap time position.
“It’s exciting to start on the pole here for my first time tomorrow,” Smith said. “We’ll see how it goes.”
Smith ran part-time last season in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing and this year, is driving the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota for JGR.
Smith is currently sixth in the season standings.
John Hunter Nemechek will in second while last July’s Atlanta Xfinity winner and current points leader Austin Hill will start in the third. Hill, of Douglas County, has two wins, two top-fives and four top-10s this season.
The rest of the top 10 in Saturday’s starting grid include Ryan Truex, Riley Herbst, Talking Rock’s Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, Cole Custer, Josh Berry, and Sam Mayer.
