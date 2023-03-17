XfinityQualifying.jpg

Sammy Smith, driver of the No. 18 Pilot Flying J Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway on March 11, 2023 in Avondale, Ariz.

 Meg Oliphant/Getty Images for NASCAR

HAMPTON — Last week, Sammy Smith won his first NASCAR Xfinity race at Phoenix Raceway and Saturday, the 18-year-old will start from the pole in the Raptor King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Qualifying was rained out Friday afternoon for both the Xfinity and Truck Series races. The starting grid was set according to various performance metrics, including the driver’s final race finish, owner’s final race position, owner’s points position and a fastest lap time position.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.