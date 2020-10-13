Parkview senior Sussy Ngulefac committed last week to the Samford University women’s basketball program.
The 6-foot-3 post is the third Gwinnett senior to commit to Samford, joining Hebron Christian’s Nicole Azar and Carly Heidger. Samford is coached by a Parkview grad, Carley Peterson Kuhns.
Ngulefac averaged 15.9 points and 11.1 rebounds last season, and earned first-team, all-county honors from the Daily Post and the Gwinnett Tipoff Club. She also was an all-state selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
