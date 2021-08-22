ATLANTA — It took a while for the expected shootout between the two high-powered offenses of Collins Hill and Brookwood to develop in the finale of the 2021 Corky Kell Classic.
Once it did, the Eagles were the ones with the most potent weapons, as Sam Horn, Travis Hunter and company outdueled Dylan Lonergan and the Broncos 30-10 Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Horn finished the night 31 of 44 passing for 402 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Hunter delivered 13 receptions for 232 yards and two scores, plus an interception on defense, as Collins Hill (1-0) put up 527 yards of total offense to just 197 for Brookwood (0-1).
“I think we all just believed in each other and knew what we had to do,” said Horn, who also ran for 34 yards and a TD on five carries. “We didn't panic. … We just did what we had to do.”
The two teams went back and forth for a good portion of the first half until a pair of touchdowns, one of which came off a Brookwood turnover, in the final 1:42 of the first half, plus a run of 10 straight points in a 1:23 stretch midway through the third quarter turned the game in the Eagles' favor for good.
“The coaches did a really good job going into halftime seeing what (the Brookwood defense was) giving us,” Hunter said. “So once we went into the locker room and came back out, we knew what we had to do.”
Some tough coverage from both squads and a strong pass rush from Collins Hill in particular kept both offenses bottled up for most of the first quarter.
Brookwood got the first break when a pass interference penalty on third down extended a drive for a first down near midfield.
Lonergan then led the Broncos as deep as the Eagles' 4-yard line, but sacks on consecutive plays — first a combined one from Jayvon Hatch and Jaylen George, followed by a solo by Richard Ransom — forced Brookwood to settle for a J.J. Silva 36-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead with 3:35 left in the opening frame.
But that was just the opening act, and the two passing games began to heat up considerably in the second quarter.
Horn and Collins Hill struck first, with the Missouri-bound quarterback hitting the speedy Florida State-committed Hunter in stride for a 77-yard scoring strike to vault the Eagles into a 7-3 lead with 7:10 left in the first half.
Lonergan and Brookwood needed just two minutes to answer, with the junior hitting Miles Massengill for 49 yards to the Collins Hill 25.
Two plays later on third and 9, Lonergan lofted a fade towards the right corner of the end zone, with Stone Bonner making the leaping grab for a 24-yard TD that put the Broncos back in front 10-7 with 5:10 left in the half.
Horn held serve by completing 6 of 8 passes during a 10-play, 63-yard drive that culminated with his 17-yard TD pass to Ransom, leapfrogging the Eagles back in front at 14-10 with 1:42 left in the half.
Then came the biggest break of the half when Hatch pounced on a fumble to set Collins Hill up at the Brookwood 28 with 34 seconds left in the half.
The Eagles cashed in with a little razzle dazzle as Horn threw a long lateral out to the right to Hunter, who found Cameron Pedro in the end zone for a 28-yard TD with 26 seconds left, sending the Eagles into intermission with a 21-10 lead.
“We played very well for 21 of the 24 minutes of the first half,” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “They got those two big plays, and a good team like Collins Hill will make you pay if you let your guard down just for second. They capitalized on that, and instead of being up 10-7, we went into the half (down) 21-10. It was frustrating.
“Our guys rallied up and in the second half we had a renewed spirit to play well, … but we just struggled. It's just a testament to Collins Hill. … We've just got to get better, and it's got to be a team effort.”
A team effort helped Collins Hill break the game open in the third quarter.
Buoyed by four Brookwood penalties and a 22-yard completion from Horn to Spenser Anderson, the Eagles drove as deep as the Broncos 13 before settling for Isaac Bonacci's 30-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-10 with 6:43 left in the period.
Hunter then made sure they would keep that momentum by picking off a Lonergan pass to set Collins Hill up at its own 43-yard line.
Horn then hit Hunter for a 33-yard completion before calling his own number on a bootleg for a 24-yard TD run that ballooned the lead to 30-10 with 5:20 left in the third quarter, and the Eagles were in complete control before their dynamic duo put the cherry on top with a 31-yard TD pass with 4:51 remaining.
Collins Hill also got big contributions from Pedro, who finished with eight catches for 86 yards and a score, plus 62 yards on seven carries on the ground from Ryan Stephens. Defensively, Hatch had 11 tackles and a half-sack, while George finished with five tackles and 2½ sacks.
Lonergan finished the night 16 of 31 with an interception for 197 yards and a TD, while Bonner had a big night with six catches for 111 yards and a score.
Patrick Campbell also helped the Broncos defense by picking off Horn twice.
