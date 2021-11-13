SUWANEE — Collins Hill senior Sam Horn has made a name for himself as one of the best passing quarterbacks in the state of Georgia, but in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs he showed off a different trick.
Horn rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns to go with 252 passing yards as Collins Hill thumped Lambert 56-13 at Fahring Field and improved to 11-0 on the season.
“All season I’ve been saying I’m fast but they didn’t believe me,” Horn joked after the game. “There hasn’t really been a chance where I could break out and run. I got the chance and I did not want to miss it.”
Collins Hill gained 479 yards of total offense on just 29 snaps in a blistering first-half performance, starting with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Horn to Cam Pedro on Collins Hill’s first offensive drive of the night.
The chunk plays came thick and fast for the Eagles in the first quarter, going to the ground for their next score. Running back Spenser Anderson took a handoff up the middle on the first play of the second possession untouched for a 55-yard touchdown, making it 14-0 midway through the first quarter. He found the end zone for the second time on as many drives in the first minute of the second quarter with a 23-yard burst that ballooned the lead out to 21 points.
But after two touchdowns from the team’s lead running back, Horn took the rushing matters into his own hands.
The senior signal-caller kept the ball on third-and-1 from the Collins Hill 30, and appeared to be knocked down in the backfield. But he shifted around two Lambert defenders to pick up the first down, then accelerated down the right sideline for a 70-yard touchdown.
His next touchdown pass to tight end Ethan Davis on a 35-yard seam route made it a perfect five touchdowns on five first half possessions for the Eagles.
“I’m just proud of our kids for being focused,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “It’s easy for high school kids to maybe overlook somebody; I was just real proud of them for being ready. We had a great week of preparation, and the kids played really good. They came out with energy and were flying around; they took them seriously.”
Lambert’s star wide receiver and Ohio State commit Kojo Antwi provided the only puncture of Collins Hill’s defense in the first half when he slipped behind the secondary on a double move and outran the safeties for a 73-yard touchdown.
But Horn put an exclamation point on his night with a second rushing score, this time picking it up in more straightforward fashion on a burst through the middle of the defense.
“Never,” Horn said when asked if he had ever done anything like that in his football career. “I don’t think I’ve ever had two touchdowns in a game rushing.”
The usually pocket-heavy quarterback going on two long runs was indicative of the night for the Eagles. Everything worked, and it worked explosively.
When the first half dust settled Collins Hill had a 42-7 lead with a balanced 252 passing yards and 227 rushing yards. All six of its touchdowns were on plays from at least 23 yards out, and all that was left for Lambert to do was stare at the running clock as it ticked away in the second half.
“It’s just important to make the defense defend the whole field,” Gregory said about the versatility of the offense. “It’s something we’ve been able to do this year a lot better than we did last year.”
The Eagles got most of their depth players involved in the second half, and running back Ryan Stephens made the most of the opportunity with two touchdowns. Overall for the game Collins Hill scored on eight out ten possessions, with just one turnover and one opportunity that was cut short by halftime.
The now 11-0 Eagles looked fully operational in the playoff opener, and are now three wins away from a second consecutive trip to the state championship game.
“We’re going to prepare for whatever opponent it is like they’re the Super Bowl champions,” Gregory said. “We’re just going to try to figure out a way to go 1-0.”
COLLINS HILL 56, LAMBERT 13
Lambert 0 7 0 6 — 13
Collins Hill 14 28 7 7 — 56
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Cam Pedro 27 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick) 9:21
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 55 rush (Bonacci kick) 5:07
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Anderson 23 rush (Bonacci kick) 11:22
Collins Hill: Horn 70 rush (Dion Crawford pass from Horn) 8:26
Collins Hill: Ethan Davis 39 pass from Horn (pass incomplete) 4:47
Lambert: Kojo Antwi 73 pass from Harrison Harrison Peyton (Ryan Degyanski kick) 4:24
Collins Hill: Horn 61 rush (Bonacci kick) 3:00
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Ryan Stephens 1 rush (Bonacci kick) 1:05
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Stephens 32 rush (Bonacci kick) 7:50
Lambert: Luke Logan 13 pass from James Tyre :00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.