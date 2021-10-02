Sam Horn becomes Gwinnett's all-time leading passer, Travis Hunter injured in Collins Hill win

SUWANEE — There were a lot of headlines in No. 1 Collins Hill's 63-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Friday.
The Eagles are 7-0 for the first time.
They recorded a fourth straight shutout for the first time.
Quarterback Sam Horn surpassed the county career passing mark of 7,795 yards, previously held by Central Gwinnett's Eman Westmoreland.
All to the good. Now for the bad, or, at least, the possibly bad.
Super Six senior receiver Travis Hunter went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter and didn't return.
Hunter was still being evaluated, but head coach Lenny Gregory said surgery was not needed.
"We don't think it's a season-ending thing," he said. "We're praying for good news obviously and I think, from everything we're hearing, he's going to be just fine."
Horn spread the ball effectively despite losing his top threat. The Missouri commitment threw for 169 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and finished with 244 to hit the 7,800 benchmark.
"To start sophomore year and to break the county record, that means a lot," Horn said. "Because there have been some great quarterbacks who have gone through this county. So it means a lot.
"We obviously have Travis, Cam (Pedro), Ethan (Davis) and Cedric (Nash) as well — all four of those receivers are Division-I talent. We had Travis go down, but they all did a great job stepping up. I'm really proud of them for that and my O-line as well."
On Collins Hill's second offensive series, Hunter caught a lateral from Horn and cut back in an effort to gain yards. He went down in a pile of Peachtree Ridge bodies on a 1-yard gain. Hunter, one of the best skill position players to come out of powerful Gwinnett County, was helped off the field. He put no weight on his right leg.
The Eagles held their composure, running a 25-yard sideline completion to Pedro with Hunter still being supported on the sideline. It set up a four-yard touchdown from Horn to junior Dion Crawford for a 7-0 lead.
"I had to keep them calm and tell them to think about this game," Horn said. "Then we can move forward from there."
Attrition then began to take a toll on the Lions (3-3, 0-1).
The Eagles pushed their advantage to 27-0 in the second quarter.
Horn threw 7-yard touchdowns to Pedro and Spenser Anderson, while Isaac Bonacci hit a 28-yard field goal and the defense recorded a safety.
The defense scored again on a third-quarter turnover. Asani Redwood's sack forced a fumble and Crawford scooped it up, running it in from 28 yards out.
"The defense is playing lights out," Gregory said. "I'm excited for the kids and excited for our staff and the job they're doing. Our kids came out and played hard. They were tenacious and physical and flying around. It's things we preach. You fly around on defense and good things happen."
Pedro finished with 87 yards and two TDs on six catches. Davis made seven receptions for 78 yards.
Anderson had five catches for 52 with a TD and carried the bulk of the load on the ground with 68 yards on 11 rushes.
"This week is our bye week so we'll take some time for a breather and to heal up and get ready for a big game against North," Gregory said.
COLLINS HILL 63, PEACHTREE RIDGE 0
Peachtree Ridge 0 0 0 0 — 0
Collins Hill 7 20 22 14 — 63
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Dion Crawford 4 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick) 3:46
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Cameron Pedro 7 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 9:29
Collins Hill: Bonacci 28 FG, 4:47
Collins Hill: Safety, 4:32
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 7 pass from Horn (conversion Crawford pass from Horn) 1:28
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Pedro 36 pass from Horn (conversion Ethan Davis from Horn) 8:
59
Collins Hill: Crawford 28 fumble return (Bonacci kick) 7:03
Collin Hill: Ryan Stephens 8 run (Bonacci kick) 1:56
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Jaylon Harris 44 run (Bonacci kick) 6:29
Collins Hill: Stephens 38 run (Bonacci kick) 2:50
