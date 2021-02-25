The shortest player on the Georgia men’s basketball roster continues to be at the forefront of the team’s success.
Sahvir Wheeler, the 5-foot-10 sophomore from Houston, is one of the biggest reasons the Bulldogs entered the weekend with a 14-9 record. He was clearly the centerpiece of Tuesday of a victory over LSU that Georgia hopes is a springboard toward an NCAA Tournament berth.
The point guard’s performance was historic — the first triple-double in school history with 14 points to go with career highs of 13 assists and 11 rebounds. He also had 10 deflections on defense, so Bulldog head coach Tom Crean called it a quadruple-double.
“It’s a great feeling, but it’s an even better feeling for it to come out of a win,” Wheeler said after the triple-double. “The biggest thing was the rebounding because Coach Crean, my dad and some of my other AAU coaches have been telling me that guard-rebounding is a big thing, especially in the league. We can’t always depend on Andrew (Garcia) and those guys because those guys are fighting some monsters down there, so it’s going to be hard for them to fight and then go get the rebounds. That’s something we’ve been emphasizing, so I’m trying to help in there and get as many rebounds as I can. With the rebounds, that makes our break faster because that’s one less pass and one less second that we’re wasting if we’re already in our lanes and in our rhythm. Guys also made shots; guys made shots today, and that’s always a good thing for a win — a confidence-boosting win against a good team. It was a good day.”
Reaching double figures in assists is always a possibility — Wheeler already has six of those games this season — so rebounding was the big difference this week. He was in good position for his historic performance early thanks to eight rebounds at halftime.
“It’s amazing, Sahvir is a great leader, a great point guard, somebody who is a lot of fun to be around,” teammate Toumani Camara said. “It’s something I knew he was capable of. When I saw he had, I think it was the first five minutes of the game, he had five rebounds. I knew that’s the signal he’s going to get going so I thought about it. I didn’t know it was the first one in school history. It’s a great moment and a big moment for him for sure.”
Wheeler admitted noticing the stats during the win.
“I knew the double-double was definitely possible, with the eight rebounds at halftime so I was trying to get to 10 rebounds to secure the double-double,” Wheeler said. “Then we went on a run and those guys started hitting some shots, guys like P.J. (Horne), Toumani made some nice cuts, and even K.D. (Johnson) got himself involved in early offense. So, that’s when I thought there might be a little chance here. Like I say when it comes to the assists, the credit is always to my teammates. Those are the guys who finish the plays and make the shots, so if it wasn’t for them, I obviously wouldn’t be in this position. I was just hoping it (the 10th assist to K.D. Johnson) would go in, and they wouldn’t call offensive goaltending or interference, but they let it play out. “
The big rebounding day from his shortest player was the main eye-catcher for Crean.
“(Wheeler) had three offensive boards,” Crean said. “I think it says a lot about being in position. Right, like you are guarding, and you are in position. He is a tough kid. I mean he is a tough man. He has an incredibly bright future, there is no doubt about it. So, when you play that way and show your level of toughness, when a point guard gets a rebound, it skips a whole step in the break, there is no outlet anymore. Now, you are going, you are speeding up the floor, now you are throwing the ball ahead to someone in scoring position or someone who can make one more pass. That makes all the difference in the world, and when you can skip that step of getting the outlet passed to your point guard because the point guard grabbed the ball, it is a big deal."
The major contributions are nothing new for Wheeler, who entrenched himself as a starter in the latter stages of the 2019-20 season. He averaged 9 points and 4.5 assists as a freshman, but has upped his game considerably as a sophomore.
He entered the weekend averaging 14.1 points, 7.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds, and needing just four assists to tie Pertha Robinson’s single-season school record of 169.
“I think it’s just a testament to the work that I put in, as well as a testament to the coaching staff,” Wheeler said. “With how much they believed in me and had a vision for me when I de-committed from Texas A&M. Coach Crean and his staff showed a lot of faith, a lot of heart, and they wanted me here. They wanted me to come to be a part of something big and they wanted me to come in and lead this team and the program. All that is to them.”
