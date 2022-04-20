NICOLESEITZ73.jpg

Scenes from Mill Creek baseball at North Gwinnett Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Mill Creek took the win in game 2 against the Bulldogs, 11-0. (Photo: Nicole Seitz)

SUWANEE — Sahil Patel found a perfect way to celebrate the Mill Creek baseball team’s second straight Region 8-AAAAAAA championship.

Patel struck out eight batters in a five-inning perfect game Wednesday at North Gwinnett as the Hawks clinched back-to-back region titles with a 11-0 victory over the host Bulldogs.

Cole Mullins went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, and Hutch Ezell was 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to power the Mill Creek offense. Daniel Pierce also had an RBI.

Mill Creek improves to 18-10 overall and 7-4 in region play.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.