With Major League Baseball reopening with no fans this year, the SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run is going virtual with its SagerStrong Fun Run to Go weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which hopes to return to the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park in 2021, raises money for blood cancer and honors longtime sports broadcaster Craig Sager.
Participants can sign up to run various distances — 3K, 5K, 10K or half marathon — any time from Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 a.m. until Sunday, Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m.
Upon registration, runners will receive additional information for the weekend about virtual run specifics, details on how to download a virtual bib, how to share photos and info on how to reserve a spot to give blood that weekend. Runners will receive a special commemorative face mask after the race. A prize also will be awarded to the runner with the most colorful, Craig Sager-like running attire.
The virtual run is $25 for adults and $15 for children, but those under 10 run for free.
Registration is available at https://runsignup.com/sagerstrong and more information is at https://sagerstrongfoundation.org/sagerstrong-virtual-fun-run.
