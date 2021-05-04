The third annual SagerStrong Fun Run, a blood cancer fundraiser in honor of late broadcaster Craig Sager, is scheduled for Aug. 22.
The 3K Stadium Fun Run finishes inside Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, and the course travels in and around the stadium. In addition to the 3K, there will be a Kids Dash for ages 7 and under.
Through the SagerStrong Foundation, proceeds from the event will go to blood cancer research and programming for families with children battling blood cancer. Entries are available that include lower level tickets to a Braves game.
For more information, go to sagerstrongfoundation.org.
