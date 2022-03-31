The SagerStrong Foundation's fourth annual 3K Stadium Fun Run inside Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, is set for Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.
The event raises money for the foundation that honors late broadcaster Craig Sager — its goal is supporting blood cancer research and programming for families of children with blood cancer.
This fun but challenging course, designed for the baseball enthusiast, takes runners on a journey inside and throughout Truist Park — around the main concourse, through the maze of ramps, to different levels of the stadium — and finishes strong inside Truist Park where the World Champion Braves play games. The SagerStrong 3K Stadium Fun Run is a family-friendly event, designed with all ages in mind, with a 3K run/walk and a Kids Dash (ages 7 and under) offered both in person and virtually.
Gates open at 6:30 a.m. and runners begin the 3K Fun Run at 8:00 AM, walkers at 8:20 a.m., with the Dash to follow. The younger Dash participants will receive a T-shirt for running the event. In addition to a fun run through the ballpark — the only run of its kind contained entirely within Truist Park — the fun run participants will receive a T-shirt, as well as an Atlanta Braves game ticket to a future Braves game. Discounted tickets are available for family and friends of runner.
The fun run event will end with a staggered party in Tent Town, a fun, interactive area of vendors and games in the space outside the Left Field gate, created just for participants of this event, in waves, with food options, music and prizes after giving your best effort to run #SagerStrong. Tent Town Partners include the Atlanta Hawks, Duck Donuts, the Georgia Swarm, Exercise in Excellence, Big Peach Running Company and more.
Proceeds raised through the Stadium Fun Run will benefit blood cancer research and programming for families of children with blood cancer through the SagerStrong Foundation. Participation costs are as follows: 3K Stadium Fun Run (suggested ages 8 and older) — $49 a participant (includes 3K Fun Run, T-shirt and lower level ticket to Braves game on 8/28); OR $35 for the Stadium Fun Run course only (8 and older) live or virtually, and Stadium Fun Run Kids Dash cost —course only — (ages 7 and under) — $10 a young participant (includes run and T-shirt only — tickets can be ordered separately at link below.) The SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run event will follow the Atlanta Braves’ COVID-19 guidelines for events (please see the run waiver on website for more details.).
Registration is available at sagerstrongfoundation.org.
