The SagerStrong Foundation will host its fourth annual Living Out Loud Golf Tournament on Oct. 11 at Hawks Ridge Golf Club in Ball Ground.
The event, in honor of late sports broadcaster and personality Craig Sager, raises money for clinical trials and cancer research for leukemia and other blood cancers. The four-person scramble begins with an 11 a.m. shotgun start and also features contests, awards, a silent auction and more.
For more information, go to sagerstrongfoundation.org/living-out-loud-golf-tournament.
