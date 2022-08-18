thumbnail (3).jpg

Truist Park, home of the world-champion Atlanta Braves, will provide the venue for the fourth annual SagerStrong Foundation Stadium Fun Run, raising funds for blood cancer research while honoring respected sportscasting veteran Craig Sager, whose life was cut short by acute myeloid leukemia.

The 3K run — which will also feature a Kids Dash — is set for 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Participants in the race will have what amounts to a running (or walking) tour of the stadium, concluding with a special feature.

