Truist Park, home of the world-champion Atlanta Braves, will provide the venue for the fourth annual SagerStrong Foundation Stadium Fun Run, raising funds for blood cancer research while honoring respected sportscasting veteran Craig Sager, whose life was cut short by acute myeloid leukemia.
The 3K run — which will also feature a Kids Dash — is set for 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Participants in the race will have what amounts to a running (or walking) tour of the stadium, concluding with a special feature.
“You go all the way to the top and then the concourses at each level and then you end up on the warning track,” said Sager’s widow Stacy Sager, who serves as president and chief executive officer of the SagerStrong Foundation. “And the World Series trophy will be at home plate, so everyone can take pictures with it. We’re super-excited to have that trophy there.”
In addition to the race, participants and their families can visit a staggered party in Tent Town, which will be located outside the left-field gate and will serve as an interactive area of vendors and games
Last year’s event — which came after a virtual race the year before — attracted about 450 people and Stacy Sager is confident this year’s race will yield a larger turnout.
“We had about 400-500 participate last year,” she said. “This year we’d love to triple that, to get over 1,000 to 1,500… We’re hoping everyone will come out like they do the Peachtree Road Race — in full force.”
Craig Sager, who died in 2016 at the age of 65, spent some four decades in the public eye as one of the NBA’s most notable (and most notably dressed) commentators. His widow said the foundation has raised more than $2 million for cancer research and awareness, including funding two clinical trials at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, where Sager was treated.
“Craig said to me, ‘Do whatever it takes so no other person or family member has to have this pain and suffering,’” said Stacy Sager. “Maybe we can save a life in the future.”
As well receiving a T-shirt, race participants receive a ticket to the Braves’ game against the New York Mets on Sunday, Oct. 2 for $49; participants are also able to purchase additional tickets for the game (and there will also be a pre-game SagerStrong parade on the warning track). The fee for the run without the Braves ticket is $35 and the fee for the Kids Dash is $10. There are also opportunities to participate virtually.
“You’re coming out and supporting an amazing cause for blood cancer research,” said Stacy Sager. “You’re doing something good with family and friends. You’re getting out there and enjoying life. It’s a good feeling to give back and do something good for yourself at the same time.”
According to a release from the SagerStrong Foundation, the event will follow the Atlanta Braves’ COVID guidelines.
Stacy Sager said that utilizing Truist Field for this unusual race brought together two of her late husband’s passions.
“For me the whole motivation was, ‘Let’s combine Craig’s first passion, his love of baseball, and his love of running,’" Stacy Sager said. "So we wanted to do something that has never been done before and not do it all over the city but do it within the confines of the stadium itself. How cool is that, especially ending up on the warning track. It’s a wow feeling and a neat experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.