The SagerStrong Foundation announced Monday the addition of Alison Mastrangelo and Georgiana Williams to its Foundation Board of Directors.
The new Board of Director members’ terms will begin immediately and last for two years; their nominations were confirmed at a Board meeting last week. The SagerStrong Foundation was founded in 2016 by former two-time Emmy Award winner and Hall of Fame sportscaster Craig Sager and his wife Stacy, to fund and support blood cancer research and trials.
“Alison and Georgiana bring a wealth of experience and a different set of skills to our non-profit organization, and we are truly honored to start 2022 off with their energy and passion behind the Foundation,” said Stacy Sager, Board president of the SagerStrong Foundation.
Mastrangelo is a sportscaster at WSB-TV. She joined the WSB sports team in April of 2019. She was born in Philadelphia and raised on the south Jersey coast. Alison always had a passion for sports, and in high school, she was on the surf and basketball teams.
She graduated from Rowan University with a degree in journalism and a minor in health and physical education. She started her career in Colorado Springs working for FOX21/KXRM as a general assignment reporter and within a few months was promoted to the sports director/anchor. While she was there, she covered Super Bowls 50 and 51 and helped develop the sports department. From there, she moved up to Denver7/KMGH and covered the Broncos, Rockies, Avalanche, Nuggets and the local college teams. Some of her highlights include covering the Rockies and Avalanche playoff runs and interviewing Colorado native and Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. She is an Emmy-nominated sports anchor and won a Colorado Broadcasters Association Award in 2016 for best sportscaster in the non-metro market. At WSB, she reports on all of Georgia’s professional, college and high school sports teams.
Williams is an experienced proposal management professional with over 20 years of experience managing proposals for various industries in both the private and public sector. She is the owner of GW & Associates, an agency that offers various virtual services ranging from grant support to general administrative assistance for nonprofit and for-profit businesses across a wide range of industries. She has a heart for community service and has held various positions and roles within her husband’s nonprofit, the Palmer Williams Group, based in Mobile, Alabama. She is most proud of contributing over a quarter of a million dollars in grant funding to support the various youth programming offered by the organization.
Williams received her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Management from the University of Alabama and her Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. She also is a certified Association Proposal Manager Professional (APMP).
