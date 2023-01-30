SagerStrong-Bentley-JuliensAuction6 (1).png
Special Photo

Julien’s Auctions has unveiled the SagerStrong X Bentley: 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible, a unique automotive auction featuring an exclusive luxury car inspired and designed in honor of the sports broadcasting icon, Craig Sager.

The auction will take place online with a live auctioneer following the NBA All-Star Game on Monday, February 20 on julienslive.com. All proceeds of this auction will benefit the SagerStrong Foundation to raise funds and support for blood cancer research and trials.

