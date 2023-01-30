Julien’s Auctions has unveiled the SagerStrong X Bentley: 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible, a unique automotive auction featuring an exclusive luxury car inspired and designed in honor of the sports broadcasting icon, Craig Sager.
The auction will take place online with a live auctioneer following the NBA All-Star Game on Monday, February 20 on julienslive.com. All proceeds of this auction will benefit the SagerStrong Foundation to raise funds and support for blood cancer research and trials.
The Continental GT Speed Convertible has been transformed by the Bentley bespoke division, Mulliner, into a piece of art that celebrates the Hall of Fame sports broadcaster’s remarkable legacy and contributions to the sports industry with a nod to his signature bright-colored fashion.
The car has been enhanced even further with heartfelt and unique detailing of the exterior of the car’s bold design of the iconic flower-patterned sport coat that Sager wore during his acceptance of the Jimmy V Award in 2016.
In the past months, the world’s legendary sports figures and most popular celebrities who revered the broadcasting giant for his legendary career and love for the game came together to honor Sager by signing the Continental GTC Speed’s bonnet.
More than 60 signatures have been collected, including but not limited to NBA stars Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Dikembe Mutombo, Jerry West, Bill Walton and George Gervin. The list also includes the NFL’s Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Warren Moon, the MLB’s Derek Jeter, Reggie Jackson, Ozzie Smith, Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts and many more. Updated signatures will be released on juliensauctions.com. Craig’s wife Stacy Sager has also signed the hood while embroidered headrests in the car allowed Craig to also “sign” posthumously. MSRP of the vehicle is $382,090 before any bespoke work or autographs adorned the car with an auction estimate of $400,000 to $500,000.
During his 26-year tenure as Turner Sports’ exclusive Thursday night long-standing NBA sideline reporter and covering the PGA Championship for TNT and XXX Olympiad in London for NBC Sports, Sager befriended the industry with his infectious personality and uplifting interviews, as well as his zest for life and eye-catching outfits that endeared him to countless fans, colleagues and sports athletes around the world. He served as the sideline reporter for Turner and CBS’ coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships, and many other memorable sports events. Sager was honored as a 2016 inductee in the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in 2016 and a first-time nominee for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter in 2012.
The Bentley GT Speed Convertible is an open-top Grand Tourer and most performance-orientated Speed model with a 6.0-liter twin turbo W12 engine mated to an 8-speed twin clutch automatic transmission producing 650 brake horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. This allows the Bentley to go from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 208 miles per hour. This car features unique 22-inch Speed forged 10-spoke wheels, finished in an exclusive high gloss black. Not only is this the fastest four-seat convertible that Bentley has ever built, and is one of the most powerful grand tourers on the market today.
Since 2016, the SagerStrong Foundation has raised more than $2.5 million for groundbreaking research and programming, working tirelessly to give hope to those who need it most dealing with a blood cancer diagnosis.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
