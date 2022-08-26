USATSI_18072017_168386371_lowres.png

ALLENTOWN, Pa. —Rylan Bannon tied a Gwinnett single-game record for RBIs with eight and Delino DeShields Jr. set a Gwinnett single-game record for runs scored with five, but it wasn't enough for the Stripers to overcome Lehigh Valley's onslaught in a 14-13 loss to the IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Gwinnett (59-62) saw leads of 4-0 and 9-5 slip away but took a stunning 12-11 lead on Bannon's three-run home run (12) in the top of the seventh inning. The lead didn't last long, however, as Lehigh Valley answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh highlighted by an RBI double from Daniel Robertson and RBI singles from Dustin Peterson and Dalton Guthrie. DeShields' RBI single in the eighth cut the deficit to 14-13, but the comeback ended there.

