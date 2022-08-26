ALLENTOWN, Pa. —Rylan Bannon tied a Gwinnett single-game record for RBIs with eight and Delino DeShields Jr. set a Gwinnett single-game record for runs scored with five, but it wasn't enough for the Stripers to overcome Lehigh Valley's onslaught in a 14-13 loss to the IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Gwinnett (59-62) saw leads of 4-0 and 9-5 slip away but took a stunning 12-11 lead on Bannon's three-run home run (12) in the top of the seventh inning. The lead didn't last long, however, as Lehigh Valley answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh highlighted by an RBI double from Daniel Robertson and RBI singles from Dustin Peterson and Dalton Guthrie. DeShields' RBI single in the eighth cut the deficit to 14-13, but the comeback ended there.
Bannon went 4-for-5 with a double, homer, and eight RBIs, becoming the first Gwinnett player to notch eight RBIs in a game since Austin Riley (May 13, 2018 vs. Norfolk). DeShields went 2-for-2 with four walks and one RBI, becoming the first Gwinnett player ever to score five runs. He also tied Gwinnett's single-game record for stolen bases with three (first since Danny Santana on August 14, 2018 vs. Louisville).
For Lehigh Valley, Guthrie (4-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs), Brandon Marsh (3-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBIs), and Donny Sands (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) all had three-RBI efforts.
Despite the loss, Gwinnett set a season high with 13 runs scored. The Stripers drew 11 walks on the night, one short of tying the club record (12 on July 15, 2021 at Charlotte).
Gwinnett and Lehigh Valley play again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Right-hander Mike Soroka (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Michael Plassmeyer (4-2, 2.83 ERA) for the IronPigs.
