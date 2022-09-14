Albies Celebration 9.14 [Josh Conner].jpg
JOSH_CONNER/Gwinnett Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE — Rylan Bannon had three hits and the Gwinnett Stripers rode a four-run fourth to a 7-2 victory over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Ozzie Albies lined a two-run triple in his seventh rehab game with Gwinnett (65-70) as the Stripers picked up their fourth straight win.

