LAWRENCEVILLE — Ryan Casteel hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Gwinnett Stripers fell 4-3 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
With the loss, the Stripers (46-48) are now 15-16 in one-run games.
The Jumbo Shrimp (51-43) seized a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Jerar Encarnacion (10) off Tucker Davidson (L, 3-7), then added another run on Encarnacion's RBI double in the third.
Chadwick Tromp's RBI single scoring Braden Shewmake cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth. Jacksonville added another run in the ninth to go up 4-1. Casteel's two-run homer (9) to left brought the Stripers to within one run at 4-3. Joe Dunand then doubled with one out, but was left stranded.
Casteel (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBI) and Joe Dunand (2-for-4, double) each had multi-hit showings, while Shewmake (triple, run), Tromp (RBI), and Alex Dickerson (double) each finished the night 1-for-4.
For Jacksonville, Encarnacion led the way with a 2-for-4 night (double, homer, 3 RBI). Matthew Kent (W, 5-7) tossed 6.0-one run innings, striking out six.
Casteel has homered in back-to-back games, batting .375 (3-for-8) with five RBIs in that stretch. Shewmake has now scored in four consecutive games, dating back to July 22 in Memphis. He is hitting .438 (7-for-16) with four extra-base hits, five runs, and four RBIs over that span.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Nolan Kingham (3-2, 3.74 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. lefty Jesus Luzardo (NR) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.