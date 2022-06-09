JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ryan Casteel doubled, homered and tallied three RBIs to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Preston Tucker also went deep for the Stripers (29-28), helping manager Matt Tuiasosopo earn his 100th win as a Triple-A skipper.
Casteel bounced an automatic double over the left-center field fence to score Joe Dunand and Hernan Perez for a 2-0 lead in the second inning against lefty Matthew Kent (L, 2-5). Kramer Robertson added an RBI single scoring Greyson Jenista in the second. Tucker's solo homer (4) to left off Kent raised the lead to 4-1 in the sixth, and Casteel's opposite-field solo shot (5) to left off Robert Garcia capped the scoring at 5-1 in the ninth.
Stripers starter Nolan Kingham allowed an unearned run on four hits and struck out seven over four innings in a no-decision. Connor Johnstone (W, 1-1) followed with three hitless frames, striking out four. Victor Vodnik (H, 2) and Michael Tonkin each added scoreless innings to finish the game. Casteel (2-for-4, double, homer, 3 RBIs) and Robertson (2-for-3, RBI, 2 walks) each had multi-hit games for Gwinnett.
Of Casteel's 12 hits with Gwinnett this season, eight have gone for extra bases (2 doubles, 1 triple, 5 homers). Tuiasosopo is the fourth manager in Gwinnett history to reach the 100-win mark, joining Dave Brundage (293 wins from 2009-12), Brian Snitker (161 wins from 2014-16) and Damon Berryhill (221 wins from 2017-19).
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder (2-2, 5.40 ERA) is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Elieser Hernandez (NR) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
