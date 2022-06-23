NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Casteel snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning with an opposite-field two-run home run, and Joe Dunand crushed a solo blast for insurance in the ninth as the Gwinnett Stripers defeated the Nashville Sounds 4-1 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Dunand opened the scoring with an RBI double off Caleb Boushley in the second, but the Sounds (40-28) tied it at 1-1 on Corey Ray's solo homer (4) off Nolan Kingham in the bottom of the second. The 1-1 tie held until the seventh, when Casteel's clout (6) off Alec Bettinger (L, 0-3) just cleared the fence in right field for a 3-1 lead. In the ninth, Dunand unloaded on a 428-foot solo homer (3) to left, making it a 4-1 lead for the Stripers (35-34).
Six Stripers pitchers combined to limit Nashville to one run on five hits. Thomas Burrows (W, 4-1), Seth Elledge (H, 4), Jacob Webb (H, 1), and Michael Tonkin (S, 5) each tossed a scoreless inning in relief. Dunand finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Casteel went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
Of Casteel's 15 hits this season, 10 have gone for extra bases, including six homers. Dunand is batting .304 (14-for-46, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 7 RBIs, .863 OPS) in 13 games in June. Tonkin extended his scoreless innings streak to 6 1/3 with his scoreless ninth. Delino DeShields Jr. drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 11 games.
Gwinnett and Nashville play again Friday at 8:05 p.m. at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa (3-3, 4.47 ERA) is the projected starter for the Stripers vs. righty Dylan File (2-3, 4.50 ERA) for the Sounds.
