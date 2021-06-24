NORFOLK, Va. – A five-run fourth inning highlighted by a Ryan Casteel grand slam sent the Gwinnett Stripers to a 6-2 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday night at Harbor Park.
After a bases-loaded walk by Phillip Ervin cut the Stripers' deficit to 2-1, Casteel launched an opposite-field grand slam (3) into the right-field bullpen off left-hander Zac Lowther (L, 0-3). Ervin added a solo homer (4) in the ninth for insurance as Gwinnett improved to 22-22. Norfolk falls to 17-25.
The Stripers’ bullpen combination of Chasen Bradford (W, 3-0), Trevor Kelley (H, 2), Jay Flaa (H, 2), and Jacob Webb held Norfolk scoreless on one hit over the final seven innings. Casteel went 1-for-4 with four RBIs, while Ervin went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Ryan McKenna went 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Tides.
Casteel is the third Stripers player to hit a grand slam this year, joining Abraham Almonte (May 7 at Charlotte) and Alex Jackson (May 27 vs. Memphis). Gwinnett’s bullpen has combined to go 12-8 with a 2.87 ERA and .210 BAA this season.
Gwinnett plays again Friday at Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park. RHP Bryse Wilson (4-1, 4.36 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.50 ERA) for the Tides.
