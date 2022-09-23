MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ryan Casteel drove in all four runs with a sixth-inning grand slam, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 4-3 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Jared Shuster struck out 10 and matched a career high with seven innings to earn his first Triple-A victory.
Shuster and Memphis starter Tommy Parsons (L, 11-4) dueled through four scoreless innings to start the game, but the Redbirds took a 2-0 lead in the fifth on a two-run home run from Moises Gomez (15). The Stripers answered back in the sixth, loading the bases on a Taylor Motter double and two walks before Casteel's grand slam (17) down the left-field line. Gwinnett's lead was cut to 4-3 in the eighth on a solo homer by Clint Coulter (9), but Jay Jackson (H, 6) and Victor Vodnik (S, 2) were able to hold the one-run advantage.
Casteel went 1-for-4 with the homer and a game-high four RBIs, while Greyson Jenista went 2-for-4 with a double. Shuster (W, 1-2) held Memphis to two runs on two hits, walked one, and struck out 10 over his 7.0 innings. Gomez finished 1-for-4 with his Minor League-leading 38th homer and two RBIs for the Redbirds.
Casteel's grand slam was the third hit by a Stripers player this season and his second career slam with Gwinnett (also had one on June 24, 2021 at Norfolk). Shuster had his third career double-digit strikeout game, all coming this season (had a pair of 12-strikeout games with Double-A Mississippi).
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Darius Vines (1-0, 2.93 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. TBD for the RedBirds.
