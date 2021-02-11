MACON — Four wrestlers with top-four finishes helped Wesleyan to fifth in Class A state championship meet Wednesday night.
Tanner Bivins and Sam Schmitt each finished as state runner-up, Payton McKemie was third and Trent DeBow took fourth for the Wolves, who finished with 149.5 points. Mount Pisgah won with 256 points.
Bivins lost a 4-1 decision at 285 pounds to Jakob Frates, finishing his senior season with a 14-2 record. Schmitt, also a senior, was edged out 4-3 by Erik Dodder of Mount Vernon in the 182-pound finals. Schmitt was 15-2 this season.
At 170, McKemie capped his senior season with a 7-5 win over Social Circle’s Jaxon Ethridge in the third-place match. DeBow, a sophomore, placed fourth at 152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.