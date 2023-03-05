LAWRENCEVILLE — Production from throughout the batting lineup propelled the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to an 18-0 seven-inning victory against Lourdes University (Ohio) on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, completing a strong offensive weekend for the Grizzlies’ 11th straight triumph.
All nine of GGC’s players in the batting order scored a run, including a pinch runner, eight of the starters collected a hit (among 12 for the team), and six hitters brought home a run in the game.
That helped produce a nine-run third inning to have a monumental 14-0 lead.
Senior Blaze O’Saben registered a pair of base hits to bring home a run during the productive third inning. He opened the frame with a run-scoring single to right field. A few batters later, junior Jon Ponder legged out an RBI double to give the hosts an 8-0 lead. O’Saben came back to cap the inning with a three-run home run over the left field fence for his first round tripper of the spring season.
Junior Devin Warner collected an RBI single to right field during the fourth inning, when the hosts added two more runs. He had four RBIs for the day and drove in 12 runs for the week and hit five home runs across the last five games for the Grizzlies (17-2).
Ponder scored three runs and tallied three hits from the leadoff spot in the batting order. Junior Jesus Pacheco and O’Saben each had two hits. Junior Ajay Sczepkowski, sophomore Braxton Meguiar and Pacheco each added three runs scored for the team.
GGC also posted its first shutout of the 2023 season with junior Tyler Clayton recording six strikeouts and allowing just two hits across five innings to improve to 2-1 on the season. Senior Sam Hunt and junior Kyle Dixon each tossed a scoreless inning in relief as the pitching staff limited the Gray Wolves (2-5) to just four hits.
The Grizzlies outscored last week’s opponents by a 64-16 margin across the five games.
“Today was a great example of how to compete on both sides of the baseball. Tyler (Clayton) pitched like the ace that he is while the hitters did exactly what they’re supposed to do in their spots. I’m proud that the guys took care of business this weekend,” said Jeremy Sheetinger.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.