Warner trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

LAWRENCEVILLE — Production from throughout the batting lineup propelled the No. 7-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team to an 18-0 seven-inning victory against Lourdes University (Ohio) on Sunday afternoon at the Grizzly Baseball Complex, completing a strong offensive weekend for the Grizzlies’ 11th straight triumph.

All nine of GGC’s players in the batting order scored a run, including a pinch runner, eight of the starters collected a hit (among 12 for the team), and six hitters brought home a run in the game.

