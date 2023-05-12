The last two years have represented a special time for Eric Rovie as a coach and a father.
Rovie, who has coached at Brookwood for six years, has been able to coach his daughter Jillian on the Broncos’ track and field team and is also on the coaching staff of the school’s swimming and diving team, where his daughter Cate competes.
“I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to spend more time with my kids as their dad and as their coach,” said Rovie, who has coached cross country, track and swimming at Brookwood. “It’s been pretty cool.”
“It’s awesome,” said Jillian, who will graduate this spring. “We have a lot to talk about all the time because of what we have in common. We can always talk about track, meets, my training or my racing at the dinner table. I love him being around and experiencing the ups and downs as they happen with me. He’s such a big part of my training and my motivation.”
“I really do enjoy it,” said Cate, a sophomore. “We always have something to talk about and I enjoy the time we get to spend together.”
‘An interesting trajectory’
The two sisters had long been year-round swimmers, but the formal coaching with their father began when Rovie helped establish Brookwood Youth Running in 2018 for middle school students in the Brookwood Cluster. Jillian ran in the program as an eighth-grader while Cate competed in the sixth, seventh and eighth grade.
“It was an interesting trajectory with track,” said Rovie. “They’d both done year-round swim. Jillian spent her high school years running, but she started as a swimmer at Gwinnett Aquatics. When she was in eighth grade she decided she liked running better, so she quit swimming to focus on running. Cate was doing year-round swim and was getting better and better at it, so she phased out running to focus fully on swimming.”
While he possesses extensive experience as a cross country and track coach, Rovie wasn’t well-versed in coaching swimmers, but after stepping down as girls track coach after four years, he jumped at the chance to join the swimming and diving coaching staff because he felt he’d spent more time with Jillian than Cate.
“I never thought I’d get involved in coaching swim,” he said. “I’d been around it because my kids swam and I always enjoyed being around it. But I wasn’t a swimmer — I ran track, so coaching track was an easy transition. With swim you sort of pick up on things by being around it.
“Jack Gayle was our swim coach and said he needed another coach. I saw this as a great opportunity to be around my kid. I bought some books, learned some principles of coaching and watched Jack Gayle last year and (current coach) Willie Hildebrand this year. … You pick up by being around smart people and seeing and learning what they do.”
County, region champions
In the last two years, Brookwood has won county and region championships in track and swimming, thanks in no small part to the Rovie family’s contribution. A foot injury kept Jillian from reaching the Class AAAAAAA state track meet this spring, but Cate qualified for the state swim meet and scored points for the Broncos, who finished second overall to North Gwinnett.
“Jillian also served as our manager for swimming and diving, so she was actively involved in helping the team,” said Rovie.
Although Cate gets most of her coaching from her club team, she said having her father on the deck has proven to be invaluable.
“It’s really nice, especially at bigger meets like county and state,” she said. “It’s great to have somebody who has seen me grow and progress as a swimmer. It feels special to have somebody I know see me improve so much. It really strengthens our connection as a father and daughter.”
Family dynamics
When parents are also coaches for their children, it’s interesting to see the two dynamics at play, and Rovie said that while coaching, his daughters are just part of the team.
“I always treat them like everyone else,” he said. “One thing I’ve been lucky about is my kids were usually directed by another coach. There’s a line you have to draw. The conversations you have on the track or on the deck when things don’t go well stay there.”
Dinner-table discussions occur often, but those talks generally accentuate the positive.
“At home I try not to talk too much about it — you don’t want to overdo it,” said Rovie. “Jillian and I talk track a lot, about other teams, statistics and numbers, things like that. For the most part, I don’t have to talk with her about training or technique. And with Cate, because of the craziness of the pool deck, we might have a couple of minutes to catch up after her swims.”
“There are definitely dinner-table talks,” said Cate. “There’s always something to talk about it when it comes to swim because we both know so much about it. It’s a topic we like to converse over.”
It’s likely the Rovie family carousel would grind to a halt without mother Wendy, a registered nurse who has long operated the “swim taxi” and rarely misses a swim or track meet.
“She’s there with support,” said Rovie. “She did the lion’s share of getting the kids to practice while I was coaching track. She was involved by being at the practices and it was rough for a while. As the head track coach for three years, I would miss a lot of Cate’s swimming events because she had a meet on a Saturday.
“I was always with Jillian and that was one of the reasons when Jack Gayle asked me to come on I thought this would be a great opportunity to be closer to Cate. I’d coached Jillian and coached around her for most of her life, so it’s only fair.”
When fall rolls around there will be one less Rovie in the nest as Jillian plans to enroll at Georgia, but she won’t soon forget the lessons learned on and off the field.
“I’m actually upset. I love my family and I think we are all really close,” said Jillian. “I enjoy walking into his room and having a quick conversation about how my test went or what my workout looks like for the afternoon.
“It’s great to be close with my dad at school. He’s also taught a lot of my friends, so he knows the same people I know. We run in the same circles — as much as a teacher and a student and a daughter and a father can.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the opening day of the Class AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at McEachern on May 11, 2023. (Photos: Jamie Spaar) Click for more.PHOTOS: Class AAAAAAA State Track and Field Championships, Day 1
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.