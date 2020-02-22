DULUTH — There were 117 shots on goal and 35 goals on Saturday night at Infinite Energy Arena, as the Calgary Roughnecks and Georgia Swarm played out a classic that featured a five-goal comeback and six separate ties in the fourth quarter.
But it was the last shot of the game that won it, and that one belonged to 2019 NLL MVP Dane Dobbie.
The Calgary forward returned to the lineup after serving a six-game suspension, and he marked the occasion by scoring the overtime winner as the Roughnecks (4-4) outlasted the Swarm (5-4) 18-17.
It was his sixth goal of the game, and he was one of four players to score at least five. He was joined by his teammate Curtis Dickson who scored an incredible 10 points with five goals and five assists. On the Swarm side, Zed Williams and Randy Staats also scored five apiece, and Shayne Jackson had seven assists and two goals to lead Georgia in points.
“It was like a heavyweight slugfest,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “Punch-for-punch. I’m really proud of our guys. Down by five, we really picked it up and played some great lacrosse down the stretch. It just shows the intensity that we need for that full 60 minutes.”
But for the first 35 minutes, it looked like anything but a classic game. Calgary led Georgia 11-6 early in the third quarter, and veteran Swarm goalie Mike Poulin was pulled in favor of Kevin Orleman.
Orleman needed to find some saves in a game where balls were flying in the net more than once every other minute on average, and he stepped off off the bench to shut the door for the rest of the third quarter.
“I’m always trying to stay ready to go,” Orleman said. “I didn’t think Poulie played that bad. We didn’t give him much help. Once I got in there, the boys kind of tightened up and started figuring it out more.”
He needed some offense in front of him to make all those saves stand up, and that’s where Williams took over. After Lyle Thompson scored to make it 11-7, Williams scored the next three goals of the contest to ignite the 7,818 fans on hand and bring the Swarm within one.
Jackson tied it up 2:42 into the fourth quarter, and the Swarm had officially turned a five-goal deficit into a tie game, all with the starting goalie on the bench.
And then came the ties. Six of them, all scored by the Swarm. Dickson and Dobbie scored in quick succession to restore the Calgary lead at 13-11, but those goals were answered by Miles Thompson and Williams.
Soon the game resembled a tennis match, as both sides were just trying desperately to hold serve in a shootout moving at a blistering pace. Dickson made it 14-13 Roughnecks just 12 seconds after Williams’ tying goal, but that lead only stood up for 29 seconds as Jackson answered with a goal of his own.
“It’s mixed feelings,” Orelman said. “Obviously we wanted to get the win, but it felt good to see the boys rally like that. It’s definitely something to build on on the offensive side.”
The physicality of the game increased as the clock ticked away, but for the most part the referees swallowed their whistles. There were nine penalties called in the game, but only one in the fourth quarter.
“They were physical,” Comeau said. “I think the refs late in the game kind of sat there and let the players determine it. They set some physical picks, and we set some physical picks too. I think both teams were probably not happy with some of the picks. But when you’re going at both ends, that’s not such a bad thing.”
Where the referees did intervene was a replay review with two minutes left. Haiden Dickson looked to have put the Roughnecks up 17-15 with a wraparound goal, but a crease violation was called to keep the Swarm within one.
Staats tied it, Dobbie and Thompson both scored in the final minute, and finally the teams were allowed to take a breath before overtime.
The Swarm had the final possession in regulation and two cracks at it in overtime with a chance to score the most improbable win of the season, but they couldn’t quite push themselves over the line in the last leg of the marathon.
Dobbie took his opening on Calgary’s third possession of overtime, and the Swarm saw their three-game winning streak end after a rollercoaster of a fourth quarter.
“A lot of new fans to indoor lacrosse saw what indoor lacrosse is like,” Comeau said. “I think the crowd was entertained.”
