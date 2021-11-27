SNELLVILLE — The overall numbers in Brookwood's Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal football game against Walton seemed to indicate a pretty close game.
After all, the host Broncos put up only two fewer yards of total offense and each team committed but one turnover.
But it was when the teams got those yards, plus several little things that don't show out as prominently in the box score, that proved Brookwood's undoing in a 52-35 loss Friday night at Brookwood Community Stadium.
The No. 7 state-ranked Broncos picked up 176 of their 378 total yards — including 255 all-purpose yards by Alexander Diggs, plus 252 yards passing and 59 more rushing from Dylan Lonergan — in the fourth quarter when the issue was no longer really in doubt.
But penalties, 10 in all for 93 yards, and an inability to get off the field, with Walton picking up 4 of 6 third-down conversions in the first half, having another drive extended on a penalty on a punt and scoring on another fourth-down conversion, proved costly.
And combined with a big night from quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, who was 14-for-23 for 266 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception, plus a TD on the ground, those little things played a big role in the ninth-ranked Raiders (9-3) advancing to travel to No. 3 Milton for next week's semifinal, while ending Brookwood's season at 10-3.
“It wasn't just (Hecklinski),” Brookwood coach Philip Jones said. “(Walton) played well all over the field. We didn't play like we've played all year long. Like I just told the team, that's, first of all, a credit to Walton. They have a lot of talented players, and they've been playing well in the playoffs so far. And we didn't do a good enough job of stopping them well enough. … They played better than us (Friday) night.”
The game started well enough for Brookwood, which got a three-and-out forced by its defense, and then handed the ball to the offense at the Walton 35-yard line after a short punt.
Three runs by Diggs, the last from 24 yards out, and the Broncos had a quick 7-0 lead just 1:40 after the opening kickoff.
But it didn't take long — just 33 seconds, to be exact — for Walton to answer after Hecklinski, the second half of its two-man quarterback rotation, entered the game on the ensuing possession.
After a pass interference penalty gave Walton the ball near midfield and a 15-yard run by Sutton Smith for another first down, the sophomore delivered a strike to Marcus Allen on a post pattern for a 37-yard TD to pull the Raiders even at 7-7 all with 9:37 left in the opening frame. Smith also had a huge game for Walton with 175 all-purpose yards on the night.
The game stayed that way until a wild sequence towards the end of the first quarter.
Smith capped a 12-play, 83-yard drive with his 1-yard dive into the end zone to put Walton in front at 13-7 after a missed extra point with 44 seconds left in the period.
On Brookwood's next snap from center, Angelo Brown Jr. scooped up a fumble at the Broncos' 36 and took it to the house for a score the gave Walton breathing room at 21-7 following Hecklinski's two-point conversion pass to Rawson MacNeill with 25 seconds left in the quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Diggs took a short kick at his own 22, found a seam up the middle, cut back to his left after breaking a tackle and got a block down field for a 78-yard TD at the 11 second mark to bring the Broncos to within 21-14 by the end of the opening frame.
But Walton seized momentum after it appeared the Brookwood defense had gotten off the field early in the second quarter by forcing a punt.
Hecklinski rolled to his right as if he was going to run before letting go a rugby-style kick that Brookwood took possession of in good field position.
But the Broncos were called for a late hit on the punt that pushed the ball to the Broncos 49-yard line and extended the drive.
The Raiders cashed in nine plays later when Hecklinski sneaked in from a yard out to stretch the lead to 28-14 left in the first half.
It was one of seven times the Broncos defense had a chance to get off the field in the opening minutes, only to have to stay on and expend more energy both physically and emotionally.
Along with a mishandled snap on a field goal attempt, those plays typified the missed opportunities for Brookwood throughout the evening.
“We had trouble getting off the field on defense,” Jones said. “We haven't had trouble doing that just about all year long. … Even when we did think we had (Walton's offense) getting off the field, it was an explosive pass play, a throw to the sticks, we roughed the punter one time. We had an interception to get ourselves within 25-yard striking distance, and we had a personal foul to set us back. Just stuff like that happened all night long. It just wasn't our night.”
The interception Jones referred to came when Jordan Davenport picked off Hecklinski and returned to the 20, but a blindside block penalty on the return moved the ball back all the way to midfield, and the Broncos were unable to capitalize on the turnover.
Hecklinski then hit MacNeill for a 29-yard scoring strike with 1:59 left in the half, sending Walton into intermission with a 35-14 lead.
And despite touchdown passes of 17 and 75 yards from Lonergan to Diggs, the latter coming with just 1:38 remaining to account for the final margin, Walton was able to keep the Broncos at arm's length the rest of the evening.
Diggs finished with four catches for 133 yards and the two TDs, and ran for 44 yards and a score on eight carries.
Meanwhile, Walton also got big contributions from McNeill, who caught five passes for 99 yards, including a pair of touchdowns.
WALTON 52, BROOKWOOD 35
Walton 21 14 7 10 – 52
Brookwood 14 0 7 14 – 35
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Brookwood: Alexander Diggs 24 run (J.J. Silva kick), 10:20
Walton: Marcus Allen 37 pass from Jeremy Hecklinski (Lucien Michelin kick), 9:37
Walton: Sutton Smith 12 run (kick failed), 0:44
Walton: Angelo Brown Jr. 36 fumble return (Rawson MacNeill pass from Hecklinski), 0:25
Brookwood: Diggs 78 kickoff return (Silva kick), 0:11
SECOND QUARTER
Walton: Hecklinski 1 run (Michelin kick), 8:32
Walton: MacNeill 29 pass from Hecklinski (Michelin kick), 1:59
THIRD QUARTER
Walton: Smith 64 pass from Hecklinski (Michelin kick), 7:01
Brookwood: Diggs 17 pass from Dylan Lonergan (Silva kick), 3:53
FOURTH QUARTER
Walton: MacNeill 21 pass from Hecklinski (Michelin kick), 11:23
Brookwood: Lonergan 11 run (Silva kick), 9:02
Walton: Michelin 25 FG, 6:14
Brookwood: Diggs 75 pass from Lonergan (Silva kick), 1:38
Wal Brook
First Downs 23 18
Rushes-Yards 38-114 28-126
Passing Yards 266 252
Comp.-Att.-INT 14-25-1 19-34-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 10-93
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Walton – Smith 12-60, Hecklinski 6-32, Mustafa Hefner 1-21, Austin Williams 10-19, Braylen Stokes 4-3, Zak Roszman 1-(-2), TEAM 4-(-19). Brookwood – Lonergan 11-59, Diggs 8-44, Jumal Prothro 8-24, Michael Haynes 1-(-1).
Passing: Walton – Hecklinski 14-23-1, 266; Roszman 0-2-0, 0. Brookwood – Lonergan 19-34-0, 252.
Receiving: Walton – MacNeill 5-99, Allen 2-51, Hunter Teal 2-24, Nate Lyons 2-16, Hefner 2-12, Smith 1-64. Brookwood – Prothro 7-32, Diggs 4-133, Stone Bonner 3-51, Bryce Dopson 2-21, Patrick Campbell 1-3.
