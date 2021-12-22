Roswell's Robbie Roper (5) is caught by Grayson's Gavin Graham (60) and Michael Daugherty (4) during their GHSA AAAAAAA quarterfinal playoff game Friday, November 6, 2021 at Roswell High School in Roswell. (Photo: Will Fagan)
The Roswell High School community is mourning after the shocking death Wednesday of its football team’s star quarterback, Robbie Roper.
Roper’s family announced Wednesday the 6-foot-4, 215-pound college prospect had died, the result of complications during a surgery on his shoulder. Messages flooded social media Tuesday night with prayer requests for Roper as he was in ICU fighting for his life.
“We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed,” the Roper family posted on Roper’s Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. “He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly.”
Roper, a senior, had college offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina listed on his 247Sports.com profile. He led Roswell to a top-10 ranking this season and to one of the state playoffs’ biggest upsets in the second round against North Cobb. Roswell trailed 43-34 with less than two minutes left, but rallied and won 46-43 on the game’s final play, a touchdown run by Roper.
Roswell’s season ended with a quarterfinal loss to Grayson, and Roper finished with more than 3,000 passing yards and 39 TD passes.
