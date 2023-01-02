In the end, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder showed coach Arthur Smith something he needed to see in the Falcons’ 20-19 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
“You can make a lot of stats in quarters 1-3,” Smith said. “But if you want to be a big-time quarterback, you need to win on critical third downs in two-minute situations and go win the game like he did right there.”
Smith was referring to Ridder’s defining drive that ended with Younghoe Koo’s game-winning, 21-yard field goal as time expired for the Falcons (6-10), which ended a four-game losing streak.
Trailing 19-17 after Arizona’s Matt Prater’s 57-yard field goal with 4:57 left, Ridder went to work with the ball on the Falcons’ 25-yard line.
Ridder delivered his first signature drive of his young career, as he drove the Falcons 72 yards on 11 plays to set up Koo’s game-winning kick.
Ridder went 3-for-3 passing for 41 yards during the drive, with his biggest throw a 14-yard completion to MyCole Pruitt on third-and-7 from Arizona’s 27-yard line with 1:53 to go.
“You want to let them see that you're calm and composed and ready to execute,” Ridder said. “That’s going to filter off to the other guys and they're going to want to execute better. Sometimes it's about being poised. I think guys feel that.”
Ridder went 19-of-26 passing — a career-best 73.1 percent — for 196 yards and a career-best 90.1 passer rating.
“I thought his pocket awareness was really good,” Smith said. “He extended some plays and got us out of some things. That's what you want to see. If you want to be a real starting quarterback in this league, you have to be able to do that.”
Ridder has gone 54-for-85 passing for 484 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in his three starts. His 63.5 percentage completion is slightly higher than Marcus Mariota’s 61.3, and Ridder is the first quarterback in franchise history to record at least 50 completions in his first three starts.
“It’s just about finishing, doing whatever you can to win,” Ridder said. “I’ll go back and look at the game this week and see what I could've done better and keep continuing to try to get better.”
But Ridder certainly had help in earning his first career victory.
Tyler Allgeier rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 20 carries, marking the sixth straight game he’s run for more than 50 yards, the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.
“Tyler and the offense executing that situation right there and knowing when to go down. Smart football player,” Smith said. “It allowed us to play that situation and to walk off with the field-goal win.”
Allgeier, who has rushed for 900 yards and three touchdowns on 186 carries, is just the second rookie in franchise history to rush for at least 900 yards and three rushing touchdowns, joining William Andrews in 1979.
“Tyler’s a workhorse,” Ridder said. “His balance is wild. For him to be able to get the ball and then make one guy miss and then get hit by two or three guys but still be up, it's something that I haven’t seen before. It’s a credit to him and a credit to the guy's up front and moving their guys.”
Rookie Drake London had five receptions for 47 yards, giving him 66 catches for 746 yards and four touchdowns. He surpassed Calvin Ridley, who had 64 catches in 2018, for the second-most receptions by a rookie in team history, trailing only Kyle Pitts, who had 68 last year.
London, however, is the first rookie in franchise history to record at least 65 receptions, 740 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, as well as the first rookie in franchise history with at least five receptions in at least four consecutive games.
The Falcons, who ended a slide in which they dropped six of their past seven games, will look to end their inconsistent season on a positive note against the visiting Tampa Bay (8-8) on Sunday.
The Buccaneers clinched their second straight NFC South Division title by beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 17.
“We obviously know that we can’t be in the playoffs this year,” Ridder said. “But one thing we talk about is that we want to finish these last two games strong, finish it for something good for the future.”
