ATLANTA — Rookie Ian Anderson dazzled in his debut, Max Fried was nearly as good in the nightcap and Freddie Freeman made sure the Atlanta Braves finished off a doubleheader sweep of the visiting New York Yankees.
Freeman’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning Wednesday made Fried a winner in the nightcap, 2-1 Atlanta victory. The Braves homered three times in a 5-1, Game 1 victory that gave Anderson a victory in his first MLB start.
Anderson, 22, mowed down the Yankees through six innings, and allowed only one hit, a solo home run by Luke Voit in the sixth inning. His 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball was the longest no-hit bid by an Atlanta Braves pitcher in his debut, breaking the old mark of 3 2/3 innings, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
The right-hander, a New York native and Atlanta's highest-rated pitching prospect, struck out six and walked two, giving way to Shane Greene for a scoreless seventh inning. The Yankees got one hit off Greene and finished Game 1 with two hits.
Anderson also outdueled Yankees ace Geritt Cole, ending the right-hander’s 20-game winning streak.
Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with a 473-foot blast off Cole, who also surrendered a two-run homer to Dansby Swanson in the third inning. That was followed by a 469-foot home run by Marcell Ozuna later in the third.
Nick Markakis, who had two of Atlanta’s six Game 1 hits, had an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Cole gave up five earned runs in five innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. He fell to 4-1 on the season.
Fried gave up just one earned run and four hits in Game 2, going six innings with five strikeouts and a walk. The left-hander, now 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA, trailed 1-0 until Atlanta won the game in the sixth.
After Dansby Swanson reached on an infield single, Freeman delivered the game-winning home run off Yankees reliever Chad Green. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless seventh for his fifth save.
Atlanta improved to 18-12 on the season, while the Yankees fell to 16-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.