Jun 27, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored as the Gwinnett Stripers built an early 2-0 lead, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp battled back to win 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The loss was the sixth straight for the Stripers (5-11).
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th, Norel Gonzalez bounced a single up the middle off Dylan Lee (L, 0-1) to score Charles Leblanc from second base for the walk-off win for the Jumbo Shrimp (9-7). Gonzalez had previous tied the game with a solo home run (2) off starter Tucker Davidson in the fifth.
Preston Tucker drove in both runs for Gwinnett, finishing 2-for-5 with a double. Acuña, Phil Gosselin, and William Contreras also had two-hit efforts. Following 4 1/3 two-run innings from Davidson, Touki Toussaint spun four scoreless, one-hit frames and struck out four in relief.
William Woods has struck out all five batters he has faced over two outings (1 2/3 innings) to start his Triple-A career. The Stripers have been outscored 35-5 during a six-game losing streak, their longest since also losing six straight from July 1-7, 2021.
Next Game (Saturday, April 23): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matthew Kent (0-1, 5.40 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.