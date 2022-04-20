Jun 27, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Playing his second rehab game for Gwinnett, Ronald Acuña Jr. went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Stripers lost 9-1 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Jacksonville (7-7) scored five runs in the first inning off starter Allan Winans (L, 0-1) as Lewin Diaz launched a three-run home run (3) to right field and Charles Leblanc followed with a two-run homer (3) to left. LeBlanc went deep again (4) in the fifth to make it 9-1.
Phil Gosselin and Braden Shewmake each went 1-for-3 with singles for the Stripers (5-9). Atlanta Braves’ No. 21 prospect William Woods made his Triple-A debut in the eighth, striking out all three batters he faced.
Gosselin’s third-inning sacrifice fly scoring Acuña snapped the Stripers’ 29 2/3-inning scoring drought, the longest in Gwinnett history (previous had been 28 2/3 innings from April 23-26, 2016). Gosselin has reached base safely in all 11 games with Gwinnett this year.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (0-1, 9.00 ERA) for the Stripers vs. right-hander Jeff Lindgren (0-0, 9.35) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
