Atlanta superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. has announced the date and location of his inaugural youth baseball camp.
The Ronald Acuña, Jr. Baseball ProCamp will be held on June 8, 2020 at Mt. Bethel Christian Academy in Marietta. Participants will learn fundamental baseball skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the all-star outfielder. Each camper will receive a limited edition camp T-shirt, a souvenir autograph and a team photo with the Braves' standout.
Acuña will be on-site to direct the event and will be joined by a selection of prep and college coaches from the area. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels in grades 1-8.
Registration and more information is available at RonaldAcunaCamp.com.
