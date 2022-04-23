JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Gwinnett Stripers scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and tacked on two more in the 10th, defeating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-8 on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Gwinnett (6-11) snapped a six-game losing streak and ended Jacksonville’s seven-game winning streak.
The Stripers erased a three-run deficit in the top of the ninth against Huascar Brazoban as Phil Gosselin crushed a two-run home run (1) and Pat Valaika doubled and scored on a Yariel Gonzalez sacrifice fly. In the 10th, pinch runner Braden Shewmake scored from second on a throwing error by Jacksonville catcher Lorenzo Quintana, and Gosselin added a sacrifice fly scoring Justin Dean for a 10-8 advantage.
Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3 with a run, RBI and three walks. Gosselin went 1-for-3 with the homer and a game-high three RBIs, and Ryan Casteel also homered (3) in a 2-for-5 effort. Brad Brach (W, 2-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless, one-hit innings to finish off the win.
The Stripers are now 1-1 in extra-inning contests and 2-1 in games decided in the last at-bat. Gosselin’s homer was his first with Gwinnett since Aug. 25, 2018 at Charlotte. Manager Matt Tuiasosopo was ejected by home plate umpire Matt Brown in the sixth inning, his first ejection of the year.
Gwinnett and Jacksonville play again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark. Right-hander Huascar Ynoa is the projected starting pitcher for the Stripers vs. right-hander Max Meyer (1-0, 1.23 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
